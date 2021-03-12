$14.59 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $14.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.53 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $13.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.34 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.21 billion to $79.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. 398,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

