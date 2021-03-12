133 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE stock opened at $282.18 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.18.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.