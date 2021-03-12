$13.24 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $13.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.02 million and the lowest is $12.47 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $50.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $53.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

