$13.24 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $13.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.02 million and the lowest is $12.47 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $50.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $53.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.