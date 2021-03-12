12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Kemper accounts for 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

