$119.63 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $119.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.26 million. SP Plus posted sales of $218.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $609.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $774.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

