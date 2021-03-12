$11.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $11.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.67 billion and the highest is $11.95 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $47.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.62. 40,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,802. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.87. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

