108,205 Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EH stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -288.44. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $129.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

