-$1.87 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($2.55). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,146.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 74,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,740 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

