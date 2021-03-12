$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.57 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

