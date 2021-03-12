$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

RPM International stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

