$1.13 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

TCBI stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

