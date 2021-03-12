-$1.10 EPS Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 547.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $869.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

