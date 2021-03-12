0xBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $335,925.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $335,925.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00700995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036158 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

