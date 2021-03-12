-$0.67 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Cellectis stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

