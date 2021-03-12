$0.51 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

