$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NCR posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

