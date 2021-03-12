-$0.39 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.24). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 69.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $394,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

