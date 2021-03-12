$0.35 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Cognex reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cognex by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

