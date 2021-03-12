$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. IAMGOLD posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 3,555,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,202. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

