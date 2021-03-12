-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Cronos Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Cronos Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

