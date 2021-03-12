-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Cronos Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Cronos Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.