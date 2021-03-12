$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.05). Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $907.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

