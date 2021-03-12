$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS opened at $38.38 on Friday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

