$0.01 EPS Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.10. Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 21,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

