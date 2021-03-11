Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $342.11 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,942 shares of company stock worth $145,567,946. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

