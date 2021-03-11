Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

ZTS opened at $150.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.30. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $15,528,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

