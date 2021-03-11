Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $166.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $151.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

