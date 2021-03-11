ZINC Market Capitalization Tops $171,217.22 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $171,217.22 and approximately $130.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00052411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00730046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.