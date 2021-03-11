Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $185.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $156.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

