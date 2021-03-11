Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $142.56. Approximately 1,115,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 886,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

