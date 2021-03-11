Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.