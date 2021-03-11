Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to “Hold”

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

