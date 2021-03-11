Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SHEN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

