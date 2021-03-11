Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Hold

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKLA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 11,103,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594,497. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nikola by 362.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $7,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

