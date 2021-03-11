Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to “Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles River has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Owing to these positives, the stock has improved in the past year. However, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market and stringent policies on immigration act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations is another major concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

CRAI opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CRA International by 523.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

