Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

