Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

