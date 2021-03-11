Zacks Investment Research Downgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Hold

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Recently, the company signed an all-stock deal to merge with M&T Bank. Despite the prevailing low rates, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Also, on the back of solid liquidity position, it carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans is concerning. Also, persistently rising expenses on account of merger-related costs limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

PBCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 294.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

