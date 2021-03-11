Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Sell

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of IRT opened at $14.19 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 127,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

