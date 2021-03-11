Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.20 million, a PE ratio of 197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,901 shares of company stock valued at $693,379 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in General Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Finance by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

