Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Hold

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CBTX by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

