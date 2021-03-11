Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.91 on Monday. Athersys has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -1.54.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athersys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Athersys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

