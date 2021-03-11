Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Hold

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, an increase in investment commitments will also support revenues in the near term. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, continuously rising expenses (primarily resulting from the company’s expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation may limit the stock’s upside potential. Also, the company faces regulatory headwinds, which makes us apprehensive.”

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

ARCC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.