Zacks Investment Research Comments on Avivagen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avivagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of CVE VIV opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. Avivagen has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$35.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

