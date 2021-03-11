Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.34. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $18.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $302.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

