Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $158.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.12 million and the highest is $160.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,769. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 657,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

