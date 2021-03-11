Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. OptimizeRx posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $8,132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,173. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $701.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.