Zacks: Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. GameStop posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GME. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

