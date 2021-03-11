Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.85. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $116.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $118.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

