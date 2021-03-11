Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

DHX opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DHI Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

