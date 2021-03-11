Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.67. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

